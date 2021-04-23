$615,000 in USDA Funding for Kansas Biofuel

The USDA is investing $615,000 in the state of Kansas through a Salina-based business via a grant to increase American ethanol and biodiesel availability. According to Senator Roger Marshall’s office, funds were made available to 24-7 Travel Stores through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP).

“Strong ethanol and biofuel industries increase marketing options for farmers and provide consumers with an affordable, clean energy option at the pump – a clear win-win for all Kansans,” said Senator Marshall. “I applaud USDA’s investment in regions of rural Kansas, and look forward to the expansion of biofuel sales benefitting not only our great state, but America as a whole.”

“Liquid Fueling systems have become very complex due to evolving environmental regulations and higher blends of ethanol add to the cost. The Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program funded through USDA grants help to minimize the increased capital expenditures necessary to adapt to different fuel offerings that may be commercialized in the years ahead,” said Mark Augustine, President of 24-7 Travel Stores.

Background:

USDA’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) investments will be used to build infrastructure to help expand the availability of higher-blend renewable fuels. The HBIIP program helps give consumers more environmentally-friendly fuel choices when they fill-up at the pump.

This specific USDA grant will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels. This project will add and replace 33 dispensers and 4 storage tanks at four Triplett fueling stations located in Colby, Russell, Hays, and Goodland. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 7 million gallons per year. The purpose of this funding program is to assist owners of transportation fueling and fuel distribution facilities to expand the sales and use of ethanol and biofuel.