Car Rear-Ends School Bus

There were no serious injuries in a crash involving a Southeast of Saline school bus and a small passenger car.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Bluebird School Bus was stopped eastbound at 6604 E K-4 Highway dropping a student off.The bus was rear-ended by a a small passenger car, a 2014 Chevrolet Spark.

The agency says there were 29 passengers on the bus. None of them were hurt.

The driver of the car, identified as 16-year-old Makenna Bartholomew suffered a possible injury. She was complaining of pain and was transported from the scene by a personal vehicle.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at just after 3:30.

—

Kansas Highway Patrol photo