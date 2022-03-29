$600,000 Donation to Increase KSU Mental Health Services

Kansas State University alumni, faculty, students, staff and friends gave $600,389 through the one-day campaign All In for K-State to increase access to mental health services for K-State students and reduce the stigma of asking for help.

“Wow. More than $600,000 was raised yesterday by you, Wildcats from all 50 states and 77 Kansas counties,” said Sally Linton, K-State first lady. “Thank you for jumping ‘All In.’ Thank you for caring about the future of mental health at K-State. Your heartfelt support will have a significant impact on many life journeys. Go Cats!”

Even K-Staters andÂ universityÂ friends from as far away as Canada and the United Kingdom came together virtually to support K-State’s Counseling and Psychological Services and the Morrison Family Center for Student Well-being and the students they serve.

“We often talk of how K-State students, alumni and friends feel like family,” said Eric Holderness, associate vice president of development at the KSU Foundation. “We are grateful that K-State family showed up again to support students, their access to mental health resources and All In for K-State. Thank you to the many people who gave to help students access counseling resources and develop tools toward their lifelong well-being.”

As Kansas State University’s strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides philanthropy toward university priorities to boldly advance K-State family. VisitÂ www.ksufoundation.orgÂ for more information.