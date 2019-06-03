6 People Running for Salina City Commission

The official deadline to file for the city commission seats in Saline County was noon on Monday.

According to the Saline County Clerk’s Office, six people have officially filed to run for Salina City Commission.

The list includes the likes of current mayor of the city of Salina, Dr. Trent Davis and current city commissioner, Karl Ryan.

Of the others running includes: Rod Franz, James Bowden, Jon Blanchard and Ben Pruitt.

All six are running for three city commission seats. With only six running for three seats, there will be no primary election. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

The entire list of city commission candidates for not just Salina, but the cities of Assaria, Brookville, Gypsum, New Cambria and Smolan is here: http://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Content/Elections/Documents/2019%20Candidate%20Listing.pdf?ver=2019-06-03-123204-913