6 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerJune 4, 2021

There are 6 new COVID cases in Saline County, and 1 new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,304 total cases with 20 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 117.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 314,855 total cases and 5,084 deaths statewide.

