6 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2023

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and by Monday six of them had been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Addie Michelle Crenshaw
  • Garret Clayton Crutchfield
  • Verlana Kay DeLorenzo
  • Kane Lee Kary
  • Samuel Aaron Mattocks
  • Kayla Gene Troxel

Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a dozen arrests, and two Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,700 criminals have been caught, and 452 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

