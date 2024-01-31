6 Cowboys Win their 3rd Straight to Improve to 11-2

pictured is Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

NE Kansas Homeschool 42 Abilene Cowgirls 33

ABILENE: It was a tale of two halves for the Abilene Cowgirls, Tuesday night, in their loss to NEK Homeschool. Abilene led by as many as 16 in the 2nd quarter but NEK would dominate the second half on their way to their 11th win of the season.

Tuesday night, the Cowgirls got a basket from Hannah Walter with 2:40 to play in the first half to take a 24-8 lead in the game. NEK would close the first half on a 7-0 run and overall put together a 34-9 run to end the game. Despite their struggles Abilene led 30-25 to start the 4th quarter. NEK opened the 4th on a 12-0 run to put the game away.

Abilene fell to 0-13 with the loss. The Cowgirls were led by Walter and Senior, Claira Dannefer, who both finished with 10 points. Walter was named the Nex-Tech Wireless P.O.G.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 10 24 30 33 (0-13)

𝗡𝗘𝗞 4 15 25 42 (11-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Hannah Walter 10, Claira Dannefer 10, Callie Powell 6, Sammy Stout 3, Renatta Heintz 3, Adin Bruna 1

𝗡𝗘𝗞: Laurel Schwensen 13, Sami Baum 10, Alyee Birtell 8, Maggie Wagner 5, Amy Holloway 4, Abby Sandstrom 2

Abilene Cowboys 67 NE Kansas Homeschool 57

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys got off to a fast start and were able to keep NEK at arm’s length the rest of the night. Abilene led 25-18 at the end of the 1st quarter and led by as many as 13 points on multiple occasions.

Abilene was led by Senior, Brax Fisher, who finished with a game-high 23 points in the victory. The Cowboys also got 13 points from Stocton Timbrook and 12 from Tyler Holloway. Abilene improved to 11-2 with the victory. NEK fell to 12-3 with the loss.

Abilene will host Marysville on Friday. The Cowboys defeated them 53-47 on January 5th and the Cowgirls lost 47-29 to the Lady Bulldogs. Tuesday night, the Riley County girls defeated Marysville 43-42 in overtime. The Marysville boys won over Riley County 42-35

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 25 36 54 67 (11-2)

𝗡𝗘𝗞 18 27 41 57 (12-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Brax Fisher 23, Stocton Timbrook 13, Tyler Holloway 12, Ian Crump 9, Zach Miller 5, Taygen Funston 4, Keaton Hargrave 1

𝗡𝗘𝗞: Caden Meier 17, Blaine Hunninghake 12, Alex Lorenzo 12, Lincoln Balm 11, Justin Mercer