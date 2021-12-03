6 Cowboys Fast Starts Propels them in Win over Smoky Valley in 68-52 victory, Lady Vikings Handle Cowgirls 55-34

Smokey Valley Lady Vikings 55 Abilene 34

Abilene – The Smoky Valley Lady Vikings snapped a 14 game losing streak to the Abilene Cowgirls last season and went on to finish the season 13-8. It was their first winning season in over a decade. Smoky Valley returned three starters from that team and the experience showed in their victory over the Abilene. It was also the debut of Head Coach, Jason Drouillard, who moved up from Smoky Valley Middle School.

Friday night, the Lady Vikings led 18-6 at the end of the 1st quarter and never looked back. They were led by Sophomore, Adrian Hazelwood, who finished with 7 of their game-high 14 points in the first quarter. Smoky Valley would go on to lead 29-15 at halftime and 43-26 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Cowgirls were led by Sophomore, Claira Dannefer, who finished with a team-high and career-high 11 points. Dannefer was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Abilene also got career-highs from Lexi Barnes with 9 points and Alice Bathurst 8 points in the loss.

Abilene Cowboys 68 Smoky Valley 52

The Abilene Cowboys used a 29-16 point first quarter to take control of the game against Smoky Valley Friday night and never looked back. Abilene would go on to lead 38-23 at halftime and 54-35 after 3 quarters. The Cowboys lead by as many as 22 points in the 4th quarter.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game for Abilene were Junior, Triston Cottone and Senior, Kaleb Becker. Cottone, played for extended minutes for the first time in his career and finished with 19 points. He scored 11 of his points in the opening quarter, a quarter in which he connected on 3 three-pointers. Becker, a three-year starter for the Cowboys, averaged 15.8 ppg last season and finished with 18 points in the victory.

The Cowboys did not get a chance to play Smoky Valley last year because of Covid. Abilene will travel to Rock Creek Tuesday. The Cowgirls did not play Rock Creek last year because of Covid. The Cowboys lost to the Mustangs 60-56 at home a season ago. Rock Creek split with Clay Center at home Friday night. The Lady Mustangs knocked off Clay Center 38-32 and the Tigers won 58-46.