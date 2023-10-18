5A West Volleyball Sub-State Pairings announced

Sub-State play will be held on Saturday October 21st at the following sites:
Andover Central High School
#1 Andover Central vs #16 Arkansas City – Match 1, 2pm
#8 Bishop Carroll vs #9 Emporia – Match 2
Sub-State Finals to follow
Maize South High School
#2 Maize South vs #15 Salina South – Match 1, 2pm
#7 Topeka West vs #10 Valley Center – Match 2
Sub-State Finals to follow
Great Bend High School
#3 Great Bend vs #14 Salina Central – Match 1, 2pm
#6 Andover vs #11 Hays – Match 2
Sub-State Finals to follow
Topeka Seaman High School
#4 Topeka Seaman vs #13 Eisenhower – Match 1, 2pm
#5 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs #12 Newton – Match 2
Sub-State Finals to follow