5A West Volleyball Sub-State Pairings announced

Sub-State play will be held on Saturday October 21st at the following sites:

Andover Central High School

#1 Andover Central vs #16 Arkansas City – Match 1, 2pm

#8 Bishop Carroll vs #9 Emporia – Match 2

Sub-State Finals to follow

Maize South High School

#2 Maize South vs #15 Salina South – Match 1, 2pm

#7 Topeka West vs #10 Valley Center – Match 2

Sub-State Finals to follow

Great Bend High School

#3 Great Bend vs #14 Salina Central – Match 1, 2pm

#6 Andover vs #11 Hays – Match 2

Sub-State Finals to follow

Topeka Seaman High School

#4 Topeka Seaman vs #13 Eisenhower – Match 1, 2pm

#5 Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs #12 Newton – Match 2

Sub-State Finals to follow