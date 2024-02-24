5A Sub-State Brackets

5A WEST GIRLS BRACKET
Sub-State #1
1) Andover vs 16) Goddard-Eisenhower
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Andover
8) Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs 9) Hutchinson
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Sub-State #2
2) Maize South vs 15) Arkansas City
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Maize South
7) Valley Center vs 10) Salina South
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Valley Center
Sub-State #3
3) Emporia vs 14) Topeka West
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Emporia
6) Great Bend vs 11) Salina Central
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Great Bend
Sub-State #4
4) Bishop Carrol vs 13) Andover Central
Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Bishop Carroll
5) Hays vs 12) Goddard
Wednesday, 2/28 at 6 PM at Hays
5A WEST BOYS BRACKET
Sub-State #1
1) Maize South vs 16) Valley Center
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Maize South
8) Andover Central vs 9) Emporia
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover Central
Sub-State #2
2) Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs 15) Arkansas City
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7) Hays vs 10) Goddard
Wednesday, 2/27 at 7:30 PM at Hays
Sub-State #3
3) Andover vs 14) Salina Central
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover
6) Topeka West vs 11) Topeka Seaman
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Topeka West
Sub-State #4
4) Great Bend vs 13) Bishop Carroll
Tuesday, 2/27 at 6 PM at Great Bend
5) Hutchinson vs 12) Goddard-Eisenhower
Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Hutchinson