5A Sub-State Brackets

By Jackson Schneider February 24, 2024

5A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

VIEW 5A EAST BRACKET

Sub-State #1

1) Andover vs 16) Goddard-Eisenhower

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Andover

8) Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs 9) Hutchinson

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

 

Sub-State #2

2) Maize South vs 15) Arkansas City

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Maize South

7) Valley Center vs 10) Salina South

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Valley Center

 

Sub-State #3

3) Emporia vs 14) Topeka West

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Emporia

6) Great Bend vs 11) Salina Central

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Great Bend

 

Sub-State #4

4) Bishop Carrol vs 13) Andover Central

Wednesday, 2/28 at 7 PM at Bishop Carroll

5) Hays vs 12) Goddard

Wednesday, 2/28 at 6 PM at Hays

 

5A WEST BOYS BRACKET

VIEW 5A EAST BRACKET

 

Sub-State #1

1) Maize South vs 16) Valley Center

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Maize South

8) Andover Central vs 9) Emporia

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover Central

 

Sub-State #2

2) Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs 15) Arkansas City

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7) Hays vs 10) Goddard

Wednesday, 2/27 at 7:30 PM at Hays

 

Sub-State #3

3) Andover vs 14) Salina Central

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Andover

6) Topeka West vs 11) Topeka Seaman

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Topeka West

 

Sub-State #4

4) Great Bend vs 13) Bishop Carroll

Tuesday, 2/27 at 6 PM at Great Bend

5) Hutchinson vs 12) Goddard-Eisenhower

Tuesday, 2/27 at 7 PM at Hutchinson