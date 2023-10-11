5A State Tennis Qualifiers Announced

By Jackson Schneider October 11, 2023

The 2023 5A Girls State Tennis Tournament will be held in Salina at the brand new Salina Tennis Alliance courts on Friday and Saturday, October 13th-14th.

Salina Central qualified five athletes, while Salina South qualified just one.

SINGLES
NameRecord
ARKANSAS CITY HS
1Brynn Steven (12)25-0
2Mia Jaramillo (10)25-5
3Molly Gaddis (11)25-4
4Maggie Harrison (11)23-7
5Rylee Frye (11)22-9
6JULIA JUDKINS (9)17-10
DE SOTO HS
1Jensen Gibbs (11)25-2
2Abigail Coker (12)16-13
3Aleaha Schwinn (11)20-12
4Marianna Schulte (12)11-15
5Delaney Neuer (10)12-4
6Kylie Albright (12)19-14
SALINA-CENTRAL HS
1Kali Keough (10)23-7
2Veronica Montoya (12)30-5
3Allison Munhall (10)17-16
4Kaylin Wahlmeier (12)24-13
5Haley Ruth (12)25-11
6Sofia Burns (11)16-15
TOPEKA-SEAMAN HS
1Jette Glasenapp (11)33-2
2Emma Sweeney (9)23-10
3Sidney Chinn (11)21-12
4Mia Batista (12)18-14
5Madison Price (12)19-13
6Avary Vallejo (11)13-6

 

DOUBLES
NameRecord
ARKANSAS CITY HS
1Anna Jittawait (12) & Brooke Walker (12)26-0
2Emma Jittawait (10) & Elizabeth Gaddis (11)17-7
3Madelyn Fellows (12) & Sydney Schumaker (10)22-5
4Brooke Steven (9) & Liza Dugan (10)21-9
5Ellen Schaefer (11) & Reese Wilborn (9)11-7
6Leah Wilkinson (12) & Leila Kral (12)23-10
DE SOTO HS
1Janet (Holli) Kalny (12) & Caroline Kmetz (10)21-10
2Marisa Goldstein (12) & Holly Howe (11)22-8
3Haylee Whitcraft (12) & Olivia Infante (12)18-12
4Ava O’Brien (12) & Lily Endsley (12)23-11
5Autumn Ashford (12) & Penelope Kline (12)7-1
6Addison Fogarty (12) & Lilly Kalny (10)11-10
SALINA-CENTRAL HS
1Mallory Renfro (11) & Addison Renfro (11)29-3
2Kinsley Foth (11) & Claire Renfro (11)27-5
3Carlie Franz (11) & Natalie Hershberger (11)18-9
4ELLIE FOOS (11) & AYLA BOOE (11)16-9
5Lucy Buller (12) & Margaret Oswald (11)18-6
6Leah Hamm (9) & Taylee Tacner (12)15-6
TOPEKA-SEAMAN HS
1Katherine Krumins (12) & Molly Gorman (10)19-2
2Kate Eckert (12) & Camryn Lux (9)16-5
3Kara Wessel (12) & Katelynn Cope (12)15-5
4Kennedy Unruh (11) & Claire Vanderweide (11)21-11
5Isabelle Sharp (12) & Toni Tran (12)17-14
6Grace Rome (12) & Allison Ochs (10)8-6