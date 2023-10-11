5A State Tennis Qualifiers Announced

The 2023 5A Girls State Tennis Tournament will be held in Salina at the brand new Salina Tennis Alliance courts on Friday and Saturday, October 13th-14th.
Salina Central qualified five athletes, while Salina South qualified just one.
SINGLES
|Name
|Record
ARKANSAS CITY HS
|1
|Brynn Steven (12)
|25-0
|2
|Mia Jaramillo (10)
|25-5
|3
|Molly Gaddis (11)
|25-4
|4
|Maggie Harrison (11)
|23-7
|5
|Rylee Frye (11)
|22-9
|6
|JULIA JUDKINS (9)
|17-10
DE SOTO HS
|1
|Jensen Gibbs (11)
|25-2
|2
|Abigail Coker (12)
|16-13
|3
|Aleaha Schwinn (11)
|20-12
|4
|Marianna Schulte (12)
|11-15
|5
|Delaney Neuer (10)
|12-4
|6
|Kylie Albright (12)
|19-14
SALINA-CENTRAL HS
|1
|Kali Keough (10)
|23-7
|2
|Veronica Montoya (12)
|30-5
|3
|Allison Munhall (10)
|17-16
|4
|Kaylin Wahlmeier (12)
|24-13
|5
|Haley Ruth (12)
|25-11
|6
|Sofia Burns (11)
|16-15
TOPEKA-SEAMAN HS
|1
|Jette Glasenapp (11)
|33-2
|2
|Emma Sweeney (9)
|23-10
|3
|Sidney Chinn (11)
|21-12
|4
|Mia Batista (12)
|18-14
|5
|Madison Price (12)
|19-13
|6
|Avary Vallejo (11)
|13-6
DOUBLES