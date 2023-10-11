5A State Tennis Brackets Announced

The 2023 Kansas 5A State Girls Tennis Tournament is set to begin on Friday at the brand new Salina Tennis Alliance courts. Salina Central will send five athletes, including two doubles team and a singles competitor, while Salina South will send one athlete.

The Kansas State Activities Association released brackets for both competitions.

SINGLES

#8 seed – Janae Montoya, Salina Central

#22 seed – Sofia Burns, Salina South

DOUBLES

#3 seed – Mallory and Addison Renfro, Salina Central

#4 seed – Kinsley Foth and Claire Renfro, Salina Central