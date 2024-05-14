5A Softball Sub-State to air on KSAL

The 5A Softball Sub-State bracket hosted by Topeka Seaman High School Tuesday will air on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina, and online at KSAL.com.

Salina South will open competition as the #6 seed in 5A West, against the #11 seed Arkansas City Bulldogs, in a rematch of a double-header from earlier in the season. The two teams split that competition in April. Action will begin at 3 PM from Topeka Seaman High School.

Following that game, #14 seed Salina Central will take on the host#3 Topeka Seaman at approximately 5 PM.

The Sub-State Title game will be played at approximately 7 PM, featuring the winner of each of the first two games, with a spot in the 5A Softball State Tournament in Wichita. The State Tournament will be held May 23-24 at Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State University.

5A SOFTBALL – TOPEKA SEAMAN SUB-STATE

3 PM – 6) Salina South vs. 11) Arkansas City

Approx. 25 minutes after Game 1 – 3) Topeka Seaman vs. 14) Salina Central

Approx. 25 minutes after Game 2 – Sub-State Championship (winners of Games 1 & 2)