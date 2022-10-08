5A Girls Tennis Regional Results

Feature photo from @SC_GirlsTennis on Twitter

Salina Central’s Janae Montoya won the 5A Regional singles title on Saturday, and the Salina Central tennis team took home the Regional Championship.

Montoya won in round one over Hays’ Brittnee Leiker (6-0, 6-0), then defeated Salina South’s Sofia Burns in round two (6-1, 6-0). Montoya won in the semifinal round over Maize South’s Sydney Schumaker (6-0, 6-0), and took home the singles crown with a win over Maize’s Rylee Frye (6-1, 6-0).

Salina Central’s Katelyn Rupe went 3-1 in her Saturday matches to claim 5th place in singles and earn a spot in the 5A state tournament.

Salina South’s Sofia Burns rallied from her second round loss to Montoya, winning her third match over Maize South’s Bailey Todd, and clinching a 6th place finish and a 2-2 record on the day to also earn a state tournament bid.

South’s Jennifer Nowak lost in the first round to Valley Center’s Emma Taylor in her only match of the day.

In doubles, Salina. Central’s Kinsley Foth and Claire Renfro defeated teammates Mallory and Addy Renfro in an all-Mustang doubles final. Foth and Claire Renfro went 4-0 on the day claiming first, while Addy and Mallory Renfro went 3-1 on the day.

South’s doubles tandem of Putman and Webber won their first match of the afternoon over Buller and Franz of Newton, but fell in their next two matches, falling just short of a trip to state. South’s team of Daily and Baird fell in the first round to Maize South’s Tos and Harrison.

The Class 5A State Tennis Tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday (October 14-15th) at the Andover District Tennis Complex.