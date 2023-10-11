5A Girls Golf Regional Results

Tuesday afternoon, the High School golf season came to a close for several area athletes, as Regional Tournaments took place at various locations across the state. In Class 5A, Salina South and Salina Central competed at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in a Regional hosted by Topeka Seaman.
Seaman took home the team title with a score of 364, while Andover’s Regan Dusenbery won the individual title with a -1 under par round of 69.
Salina South finished in 5th as a team, carding a 438. The Cougars saw just one athlete qualify for the 5A State Tournament next week, as Madison Durr finished 6th overall with a round of 92.
Salina Central was lead by Cindric White, who carded a round of 97 on the day.
TEAM RESULTS
|Place
|Team
|Total
|1
|Topeka-Seaman
|364
|2
|Andover
|368
|3
|Shawnee Heights
|422
|4
|Emporia
|429
|5
|Salina-South
|438
|6
|Andover-Cen
|443
|7
|Newton
|473
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
|Place
|Name
|School
|Score
|1
|Regan Dusenbery-2026
|Andover
|69
|2
|Naomi Koontz-2027
|Newton
|78
|3
|Elise Eckert-2026
|Emporia
|82
|4
|Avery Samuelson-2024
|Topeka-Seaman
|86
|5
|Makenna Stuke-2026
|Topeka-Seaman
|89
|6
|Madison Durr-2025
|Salina-South
|92
|7
|Ella Fessler-2024
|Emporia
|93
|8
|Jaycee Zimmerman-2025
|Topeka-Seaman
|94
|9
|Kaitlynn Frye-2027
|Topeka-Seaman
|95
|10
|Cindric White-2024
|Salina-Central
|97
|T10
|Karlyn Bowman-2024
|Shawnee Heights
|97
|12
|Isabel Hawley -2027
|Andover
|99
|13
|Grier Hand -2027
|Andover
|100
|T13
|Ellie Garrett-2026
|Andover
|100
|15
|Nicole Dalton-2024
|Emporia
|101
|16
|Riley Adams-2024
|Topeka-Seaman
|104
|T16
|Anna McLaughlin-2025
|Topeka-Seaman
|104
|18
|Ashley Kramer-2026
|Andover-Cen
|105
|T18
|Hannah Tri-2025
|Andover-Cen
|105
|20
|Lyla Blair-2025
|Shawnee Heights
|106
|T20
|Jaccyn Bugg-2024
|Shawnee Heights
|106
|T20
|Alex Baxter-2025
|Topeka-West
|106
|23
|Samantha Rhinehart-2024
|Andover-Cen
|107
|24
|Emily Meyer -2027
|Andover
|110
|T24
|Isabel Fulkerson-2024
|Salina-South
|110
|26
|Maren Nelson-2026
|Andover
|113
|T26
|Gracie Langston-2024
|Shawnee Heights
|113
|28
|Allie Bray-2025
|Salina-South
|117
|29
|Bailey Rhodes-2025
|Newton
|119
|T29
|Rian Dye-2024
|Salina-South
|119
|31
|Berlyn Kolean-2026
|Topeka-West
|120
|T31
|Lauryn Valdivia-2027
|Shawnee Heights
|120
|33
|Ava Sizemore-2025
|Andover-Cen
|126
|T33
|Karlyn Wilson-2025
|Andover-Cen
|126
|35
|Makenna Bryant-2026
|Shawnee Heights
|128
|36
|Adalynn Lehrman-2026
|Newton
|129
|37
|Elizabeth Faught-2023
|Leavenworth
|131
|38
|Alyssa Smith-2023
|Leavenworth
|132
|39
|Jessica Leyva-2024
|Salina-South
|133
|40
|Bryer Geoffroy-2025
|Andover-Cen
|135
|41
|Jasmine Kassem-2025
|Salina-Central
|138
|42
|Alexis Hoffman-2023
|Leavenworth
|142
|43
|America Negrete-2026
|Newton
|147
|44
|Kelsey Shull-2027
|Emporia
|153
|45
|Zoey Hoskinson-2026
|Newton
|162
|46
|Emily Jaramillo-2024
|Salina-South
|170