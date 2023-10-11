5A Girls Golf Regional Results

Tuesday afternoon, the High School golf season came to a close for several area athletes, as Regional Tournaments took place at various locations across the state. In Class 5A, Salina South and Salina Central competed at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in a Regional hosted by Topeka Seaman.

Seaman took home the team title with a score of 364, while Andover’s Regan Dusenbery won the individual title with a -1 under par round of 69.

Salina South finished in 5th as a team, carding a 438. The Cougars saw just one athlete qualify for the 5A State Tournament next week, as Madison Durr finished 6th overall with a round of 92.

Salina Central was lead by Cindric White, who carded a round of 97 on the day.

TEAM RESULTS

Place Team Total 1 Topeka-Seaman 364 2 Andover 368 3 Shawnee Heights 422 4 Emporia 429 5 Salina-South 438 6 Andover-Cen 443 7 Newton 473

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS