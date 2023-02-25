5A Basketball Sub-States Announced

5A GIRLS

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs earned the #10 seed in the 5A West Bracket. They will travel to Goddard-Eisenhower, the #7 seed on Tuesday night at 6:00 PM. The two schools met twice in the regular season, with both games decided by one point and both contests going to overtime, with also both teams winning once.

The Salina South Cougars will be the #11 seed in the West bracket and travel back to Maize South on Tuesday night, taking on the #6 seed Lady Mavericks, whom they played to wrap up the regular season on Friday night. Maize South won both regular season meetings between the two schools. The game will tip-off at 7:00 PM on Tuesday.

5A BOYS

The Salina Central Mustangs will be the #15 seed in the 5A West bracket and will travel to take on the #2 seed Hutchinson Salthawks. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The contest will begin at 7:00 PM on Wednesday night.