59 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 59 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 1,225, with 160 cases currently active, There are 1,052 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“This sharp increase in cases creates a very heavy workload for staff. This results in the extreme difficulty to call newly diagnosed individuals in a timely manner and provide advice on precautions to take to avoid further transmission,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Officer. “So far today, we have been notified of 42 new cases which is an all-time daily record.” “Please be patient with us, our staff is working extremely hard to make contact as quickly as possible.”

Those that are notified of a positive COVID-19 test should take the following precautions:

If you have severe symptoms, immediately call your primary care provider and follow their directions.

Isolate yourself in your home. Isolation means that you should not come in contact with anyone, should not leave your house, and should not allow visitors to enter your house.

Make a list of everyone that you had close contact with (10 minutes within 6 feet) starting two days before symptoms appeared; or if not exhibiting symptoms, two days before the date the laboratory test was performed.

Keep note of what staff members at the Health Department you speak to. We want to make it easier to connect you to the right person should additional questions about your particular situation.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are 4,046 new cases statewide and 17 new deaths. Overall, there now have been 89,227 cases and 1,046 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: