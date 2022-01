58th Annual McPherson Invitational Tournament – Day 1 Results

Jackson Schneider January 21, 2022

Day 1 Results: Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita-Bishop Carroll 34 McPherson 51, Derby 48 Lenexa-St. James Academy 68, Wichita North 31 Topeka Seaman 63, Overland Park-Blue Valley 55 Day 2 Schedule: 3:00 PM – Wichita North vs. Overland Park-Blue Valley (Consolation Bracket) 4: 45 PM – Wichita-Bishop Carroll vs. Derby (Consolation Bracket) 6:30 PM – Lenexa-St. James Academy vs. Topeka Seaman (Championship Bracket) 8:15 PM – Lawrence Free State vs. McPherson (Championship Bracket)

