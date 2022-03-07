57th Farm Expo Returns This Month

The 57th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this spring.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, agriculture companies will be exhibiting their products at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center March 23rd – 25th.

Approximately 250 exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment, and supplies.

Special features of the Expo, in addition to the variety of farm equipment and ag related displays. This year, there are several industry leaders presenting during the ag seminars. The Kansas Soil Health Alliance will host a producers’ panel featuring soil health practitioners from across the state of Kansas, Prairieland Partners will present on Precision Ag and Ag Data, and the popular Commodity Market Outlook will be presented by Matt Hines with Loewen and Associates. A special guest speaker will be featured, Ben Brown, Sr. Research Associate with University of Missouri Extension and the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI-MU) will be presenting “Ag Policies in an Uncertain World” and “Power of Ag Producer Wisdom-A 2022 Agricultural Outlook” during his seminars on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The Expo began 57 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.

With both Tony’s Pizza Events Center and the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center undergoing recent renovations it is a great time to attend one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts over 5,000 attendees over

the three days.

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

With plenty to see and do in 2022, exhibitors and attendees alike are gearing up for a better-than-ever Mid America Farm Expo experience.

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-4pm March 23, 9am-4pm March 24 and 9am-2pm March 25.

For information regarding vendor space please contact LaCrista Brightbill by calling 785-827-9301 or by email at [email protected].

The Mid America Farm Expo is sponsored by the Agriculture Division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.