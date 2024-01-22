The 57th Annual Eli J. Walter Girls Basketball Tournament opens up at Berean Academy in Elbing on Monday night and the Ell-Saline lady Cardinals were back in action.
Pool A
Little River
Berean Academy
Pretty Prairie
Pool B
Sunrise Christian Academy
Central Christian School
Ell-Saline
Monday Games
Little River defeats Pretty Prairie, 71-42
Sunrise Christian defeats Ell-Saline, 59-31
Tuesday Games
Pretty Prairie vs Berean Academy – 5:30pm
Ell-Saline vs Central Christian – 7:00pm
Thursday Games
Little River vs Berean Academy – 5:30pm
Sunrise Christian vs Central Christian – 7:00pm
Friday Games
5th Place Game – TBD – 4:30pm
3rd Place Game – TBD – 6:00pm
Championship – TBD – 7:30pm