The 57th Annual Eli J. Walter Girls Basketball Tournament opens up at Berean Academy in Elbing on Monday night and the Ell-Saline lady Cardinals were back in action.

Pool A

Little River

Berean Academy

Pretty Prairie

Pool B

Sunrise Christian Academy

Central Christian School

Ell-Saline

Monday Games

Little River defeats Pretty Prairie, 71-42

Sunrise Christian defeats Ell-Saline, 59-31

Tuesday Games

Pretty Prairie vs Berean Academy – 5:30pm

Ell-Saline vs Central Christian – 7:00pm

Thursday Games

Little River vs Berean Academy – 5:30pm

Sunrise Christian vs Central Christian – 7:00pm

Friday Games

5th Place Game – TBD – 4:30pm

3rd Place Game – TBD – 6:00pm

Championship – TBD – 7:30pm