57th Annual Eli J. Walter Girls Basketball Tournament opens up at Berean Academy

By KSAL Staff January 22, 2024

The 57th Annual Eli J. Walter Girls Basketball Tournament opens up at Berean Academy in Elbing on Monday night and the Ell-Saline lady Cardinals were back in action.

Pool A

Little River

Berean Academy

Pretty Prairie

 

Pool B

Sunrise Christian Academy

Central Christian School

Ell-Saline

 

Monday Games

Little River defeats Pretty Prairie, 71-42

Sunrise Christian defeats Ell-Saline, 59-31

 

Tuesday Games

Pretty Prairie vs Berean Academy – 5:30pm

Ell-Saline vs Central Christian – 7:00pm

 

Thursday Games

Little River vs Berean Academy – 5:30pm

Sunrise Christian vs Central Christian – 7:00pm

 

Friday Games

5th Place Game – TBD – 4:30pm

3rd Place Game – TBD – 6:00pm

Championship – TBD – 7:30pm

 

 