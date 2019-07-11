Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 63 °

BREAKING NEWS

Battery Charges For Salina Man

Sarah Repp July 11, 2019

A Salina man faces a ‘Battery of A Law Enforcement Officer’ charge after a physical altercation on Wednesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department told KSAL News:

At 8:45 AM on Wednesday a Salina Police Officer noticed Carlos Fabela Jr. (26) on the east side of Casey’s on E. Iron St.

The officer was aware of Fabela’s felony warrant for failure to appear at district court. When the officer tried to make contact with Fabela a physical altercation started. Fabela elbowed the officer in the torso and attempted to get away but was soon taken into custody. The officer reported minor scrapes and a tear in his uniform pants.

Fabela is being charged with: Felony Obstruction, Possession of Marijuana, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Damage to Property, and the preexisting failure to appear warrant.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

KSHSAA To Publish Football Playoff ...

TOPEKA, Kan. – When the 2018 Kansas State High School Activities Association football playoffs end...

July 11, 2019 Comments

Salina Convenience Stores Seized by...

Top News

July 11, 2019

Battery Charges For Salina Man

Kansas News

July 11, 2019

Road Spikes For Roadrunner

Kansas News

July 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Battery Charges For Salin...
July 11, 2019Comments
Road Spikes For Roadrunne...
July 11, 2019Comments
Unknown Culprit Cooks Car
July 11, 2019Comments
Record Number of Mosquito...
July 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH