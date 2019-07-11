Battery Charges For Salina Man

A Salina man faces a ‘Battery of A Law Enforcement Officer’ charge after a physical altercation on Wednesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department told KSAL News:

At 8:45 AM on Wednesday a Salina Police Officer noticed Carlos Fabela Jr. (26) on the east side of Casey’s on E. Iron St.

The officer was aware of Fabela’s felony warrant for failure to appear at district court. When the officer tried to make contact with Fabela a physical altercation started. Fabela elbowed the officer in the torso and attempted to get away but was soon taken into custody. The officer reported minor scrapes and a tear in his uniform pants.

Fabela is being charged with: Felony Obstruction, Possession of Marijuana, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Damage to Property, and the preexisting failure to appear warrant.