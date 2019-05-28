High Water Concerns at Area Lake

High water is causing issues at an area lake. As lake levels continue to rise, multiple areas of Kanopolis Lake, including all boat ramps, are closed.

According to information from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Toruism and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kanopolis State Park is closed. For safety concerns, all traffic is prohibited from entering the park.

The whole East Shore Area north of the park office is closed due to water impacting roadway access.

Venango Park was closed beginning at 6 pm Monday. The length of closure is unknown at this time. Reservations impacted have been cancelled and refunded. If you have a reservation and want to know it’s status please visit your recreation.gov account or call Recreation One Stop customer service at 1-877-444-6777.

The ATV area, day use shelter area, and playground are closed in addition to areas already mentioned.

Please do not drive around barricades.