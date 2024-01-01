Local participants for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl announced

The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced on Monday the participants for the 51st edition of the All-Star Football Game.

Several Salina-area athletes were selected, including Salina Central’s Hunter Mowery, Southeast of Saline’s Daniel Kejr, Abilene’s Brax Fisher, Chapman’s Weston Langvardt, and Ellsworth’s Loden West, among others around the state.

The full list of participants, both players and coaches, is below: