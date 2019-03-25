Speedy Sunday For Salina Man

A Salina man was arrested following a short chase.

Sunday morning a Salina Police Officer observed a Gold Chevrolet going in excess of 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer tried to make a stop at the corner of Ohio and N st. The Chevrolet decided not to stop and took the officer on a short low speed chase.

After a couple minutes on the corner of Colombia and River St. the driver decided to stop. He was identified as Dusty Fairbanks (31) of Salina and was taken into custody for a probation violation warrant.

Fairbanks will also be charged with: Driving with a suspended license, and speeding.