Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 39 °

Speedy Sunday For Salina Man

KSAL StaffMarch 25, 2019

A Salina man was arrested following a short chase.

Sunday morning a Salina Police Officer observed a Gold Chevrolet going in excess of 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer tried to make a stop at the corner of Ohio and N st. The Chevrolet decided not to stop and took the officer on a short low speed chase.

After a couple minutes on the corner of Colombia and River St. the driver decided to stop. He was identified as Dusty Fairbanks (31) of Salina and was taken into custody for a probation violation warrant.

Fairbanks will also be charged with: Driving with a suspended license, and speeding.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Longtime Salina Restaurant Closes

A restaurant which has been in business at one of the busiest intersections in Salina for over thirt...

March 25, 2019 Comments

Domestic Battery Arrest Made Sunday...

Kansas News

March 25, 2019

Speedy Sunday For Salina Man

Kansas News

March 25, 2019

Threats Made To Security Guards

Kansas News

March 25, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Domestic Battery Arrest M...
March 25, 2019Comments
Speedy Sunday For Salina ...
March 25, 2019Comments
Threats Made To Security ...
March 25, 2019Comments
Kansas Officials React To...
March 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH