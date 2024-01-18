50th Annual Canton-Galva Invitational Tipoffs Thursday

Picture courtesy of the Canton-Galva school website

After cold weather postponed the start of the 50th Annual Canton-Galva Invitational earlier this week things got underway tonight in Canton. All four opening round games were in action today with play starting at 3:00pm.

The action will continue tomorrow with games starting at 3:00pm.

Thursday Quarterfinal Games

3:00pm – Ell-Saline 78, Wichita Homeschool 58

4:30pm – Wichita Classical 58, Sedgwick 39

6:00pm – Bennington 69, Canton-Galva

7:30pm – Moundridge 73, Solomon 33

Friday Consolation Games

3:00pm – Sedgwick vs Wichita Homeschool

4:30pm – Solomon vs Canton-Galva

Friday Semifinal Games

6:00pm – Moundridge vs Bennington

7:30pm – Wichita Classical vs Ell-Saline