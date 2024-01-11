50th Annual Canton-Galva Boys Invitational Bracket Announced

The 50th Annual edition of the Canton-Galva Boys Invitational Tournament will tip-off on Monday, January 15th in Canton.

The Semifinal and Championship rounds will be held Thursday and Friday of next week.

Ell-Saline is the #4 seed and will open up the tournament facing Wichita Homeschool on Monday, January 15th at 6:00pm.

FIRST ROUND

Monday, January 15th

6:00 PM – Ell-Saline vs Wichita Homeschool

7:30 PM – Wichita Classical vs Sedgwick

Tuesday, January 16th

6:00 PM – Bennington @ Canton-Galva

7:30 PM – Moundridge @ Solomon