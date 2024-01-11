50th Annual Canton-Galva Boys Invitational Bracket Announced

The 50th Annual edition of the Canton-Galva Boys Invitational Tournament will tip-off on Monday, January 15th in Canton.
The Semifinal and Championship rounds will be held Thursday and Friday of next week.
Ell-Saline is the #4 seed and will open up the tournament facing Wichita Homeschool on Monday, January 15th at 6:00pm.
FIRST ROUND
Monday, January 15th
6:00 PM – Ell-Saline vs Wichita Homeschool
7:30 PM – Wichita Classical vs Sedgwick
Tuesday, January 16th
6:00 PM – Bennington @ Canton-Galva
7:30 PM – Moundridge @ Solomon