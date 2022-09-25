Salina, KS

50th Anniversary Banquet in Beloit

Todd PittengerSeptember 25, 2022

A special 50th anniversary banquet is planned in Beloit.

According to the North Central Regional Planning Commission, the public is invite to its banquet on Thursday, November 10 in Beloit. The 2022 event marks the 50th anniversary of the organization.

The featured speaker will be Doug Griffiths, a community strategist and author of two best-selling editions of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community.”

“We are excited to have Doug Griffiths join us for our 50th anniversary celebration,” said John Shea, Executive Director of NCRPC. “This event will not only highlight our communities, partners and accomplishments over our first 50 years, but will also look ahead to the challenges and opportunities with which the NCRPC will be engaging over the next 50 years.”

The banquet will be at the Down Under Reception Hall located at 121 West South Street in Beloit. Registration and a brief social gathering will begin at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. with presentations and the keynote address immediately following. The cost is $20 per person. Advance reservations are required and are due by October 25. To learn more or to register, visit www.ncrpc.org/2022banquet/.

The NCRPC also hosts the event on behalf of its affiliate, North Central Kansas Community Network, Co. (NCKCN).

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.

