Blizzard Impacts Part of Kansas

A quick moving winter storm caused blizzard conditions across a wide portion of the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, for the second time this winter season, a blizzard affected much of central Kansas. This one struck on Saturday as an intense low pressure system quickly lifted northeast.

Snowfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range combined with 35 to 45 mph winds to create whiteout conditions.

I-70 was closed from Salina all the way back to the Colorado border for much of the day.

The Salina are was spared the brunt of the storm, receiving about two inches of heavy, wet snow. Areas further to the west received much more snow. Up to eight inches fell in Lincoln.

