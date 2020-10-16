$500,000 Lottery Jackpot Hit

A lottery jackpot in excess of a half million dollars has been hit in North Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Lottery, a player is now half a million dollars richer by hitting the Super Kansas Cash jackpot. The player matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball to win the October 14, 2020, drawing! The winning numbers to claim the $538,871 prize are 7 – 15 – 21 – 23 – 24 and Cash Ball 20.

The counties in North Central Kansas include Smith, Jewell, Republic, Washington, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay, Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline, and Dickinson counties.

Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game, with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing will be Saturday, October 17, with a starting jackpot of $100,000. Tickets start at just $1 for two plays.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact [email protected] with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

