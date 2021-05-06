$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold

Kansans all over the state are on a roll with hitting the $50,000 Powerball prize.

According to the Kansas Lottery, this time a $50,000 winning ticket was sold in North Central Kansas. The lucky player’s ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win the prize. The winning numbers on Wednesday, May 5,th were 16 – 23 – 28 – 40 – 63 Powerball 1 and PowerPlay 2X.

This win is the third time a Kansas Lottery player has won the $50,000 Powerball prize in just the last week. On April 28th, a $150,000 PowerPlay ticket was sold in North Central Kansas and a $50,000 ticket was sold in South Central Kansas.

The counties in North Central Kansas include Smith, Jewell, Republic, Washington, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay, Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline, and Dickinson counties.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, May 8, with an estimated jackpot of $157 million. Players have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and tickets start at just $2! There are nine ways to win, and by adding the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1, you can multiply your win up to 10 times, except for the jackpot.