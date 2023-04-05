Salina, KS

5,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Raid

Todd PittengerApril 5, 2023

A joint operation between Salina Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation culminated with the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, two handguns, stolen property, and the arrest of a couple.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday their SWAT team, the Salina Police Department Detective Division, and agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed  a search warrant at 827 Mike Drive in Salina regarding a drug investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl pills.

During the search over five thousand pills, over half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, two handguns, 9mm ammunition, and suspected stolen property was seized.

The pills are commonly recognized to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl.

Officers arrested two people. They include:

Gregory James Walburn
827 Mike Drive
W/M 36-years-old
Charges: six counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child, Distribution of Opiates, Possession of Opiates, two counts of Kansas Tax Stamp Violation, Possession of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of
Stolen Property.

 

Chelsea Renae Walburn
827 Mike Drive
W/F 28-years-old
Charges: six counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child, Distribution of Opiates, Possession of Opiates, two counts Kansas Tax Stamp Violation, Possession of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Bribery, and Possession
of Stolen Property.

 

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information concerning any of these events, or any other illegal drug activities, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. Randy Constantino, case 2023-9289.

You could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

