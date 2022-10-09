Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 46 °

500 Registered For Salina Marathon

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2022

With about a month to go, the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun now has 500 runners registered from 28 different states.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on November 5th. Thanks to generous sponsors 100% of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County:

  • Salina Family YMCA
  • USD 305 School Marathon
  • Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative
  • Kansas Youth Sports

All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon is the first USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon ever held in Salina. There are currently 477 runners registered from 27 states and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce estimates the event will have an economic impact of $385,000 for the community.

The 4.01K Family Fun Run and Walk and Team Relays are a fun way to be a part of Salina’s first ever Boston Qualifier Marathon weekend. Race day will kick off with an electric guitar version of the National Anthem, music stations every mile of the course, DJ/Entertainment throughout the day from Cash Hollistah, and live music from The Blades following the race.

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at runsalinacrossroads.com or email Co-Race Directors Chris Lehecka and Daniel Craig at [email protected]. You can follow the Salina Crossroads Marathon on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469896640070189

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

500 Registered For Salina Marathon

With about a month to go, the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun now has 50...

October 9, 2022 Comments

New KSU Salina Finance and Admin Le...

Kansas News

October 9, 2022

5A Girls Tennis Regional Results

Sports News

October 8, 2022

No. 17 TCU edges No. 19 Kansas in S...

Sports News

October 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

500 Registered For Salina...
October 9, 2022Comments
New KSU Salina Finance an...
October 9, 2022Comments
COVID Cases Fewer in Sept...
October 7, 2022Comments
Two Vehicle Burglaries
October 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra