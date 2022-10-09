500 Registered For Salina Marathon

With about a month to go, the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun now has 500 runners registered from 28 different states.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on November 5th. Thanks to generous sponsors 100% of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County:

Salina Family YMCA

USD 305 School Marathon

Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative

Kansas Youth Sports

All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon is the first USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon ever held in Salina. There are currently 477 runners registered from 27 states and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce estimates the event will have an economic impact of $385,000 for the community.

The 4.01K Family Fun Run and Walk and Team Relays are a fun way to be a part of Salina’s first ever Boston Qualifier Marathon weekend. Race day will kick off with an electric guitar version of the National Anthem, music stations every mile of the course, DJ/Entertainment throughout the day from Cash Hollistah, and live music from The Blades following the race.

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at runsalinacrossroads.com or email Co-Race Directors Chris Lehecka and Daniel Craig at [email protected]. You can follow the Salina Crossroads Marathon on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469896640070189.