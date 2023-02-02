Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state is in possession of millions of dollars in unclaimed property. Johnson says the state currently holds more than $500 million in property that is unclaimed.

“Our office currently holds more than $500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans,” Johnson said. “It is estimated that one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property – so it’s worth checking regularly to see if you, your family or friends have funds available to claim. National Unclaimed Property Day is the perfect opportunity to do a quick, easy, free online search.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly 33 million people in the United States has unclaimed property: financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, and unused rebate cards.

In 2021, to increase awareness of unclaimed property, NAUPA launched the first National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1.

Sometimes third-parties contact individuals offering to assist in filing claims for a fee. While some of these third-party “finders” are operating legally, there are also bad actors who use the promise of assistance in claiming property as a hook for scams. Johnson reminded Kansans that it is always free to search and file claims through the State Treasurer’s website at https://kansascash.ks.gov.

Wednesday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and Johnson is encouraging people to check regularly to see if they have funds to claim.

