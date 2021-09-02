50 Years of Celebrating Labor Day

A Saline County community is planning a labor day celebration which has been going on annually for nearly a half century. The Brookeville Labor Day Celebration is this Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers tell KSAL News this year’s Grand Marshall is Janet Watkins.

Janet was born in rural Brookville in 1937. She graduated from Brookville high school in 1955. She is a proud graduate of the Asbury school of nursing. She graduated nursing school in 1958. After graduation she married Ward Watkins and they were happily married for 56 years. She was an RN at Asbury Hospital and later worked for Dr. Schmidt, Livingston and Nichol until she retired. She was also a first responder for the town of Brookville. Every Christmas week that Ward worked in the post office she provided cookies and coffee. She was active in the Brookville Methodist Church.

The Brookeville Labor Day Celebration began back in the early 1970s.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday 9/4

Mud volleyball- check in- 8:30am 1st game 9:00

Vendors in the park- 10am-2pm

Food Vendors in the park- 11am-1pm

The Cozy Inn eating contest- NOON in the park

Cornhole Tournament- 7pm

Taylor Kline playing at Sandstone- 8pm

Sunday 9/5: