5 Show Horses Killed in Fire

Authorities are investigating a structure fire that killed a number of show horses and dogs in Saline County.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, five show horses and four dogs were killed in a Monday night fire that destroyed a horse barn located in the 3000 block of South Burma Road.

Deputies report the value of the horses alone is listed at $100,000. Value of the metal and wood structure is still being assessed.

Loss and damage is estimated at over $107,000. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Kansas State Fire Marshall to assist with the investigation. The fire was reported around 10:23pm on Monday night.

Miscellaneous tools and horse equipment used for the upkeep of the horses, feed and supplements were also destroyed.

Photo courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office