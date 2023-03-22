Men’s Golf finishes tied for 14th at Oakwood Intercollegiate

ENID, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf posted a 14th place finish at the Oakwood Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club.

The tournament was reduced to two rounds after Monday’s second round was canceled due to extreme winds that plagued golfers all day through the first 18 holes. No team posted a score under 310 on the first day, thanks in part to the winds.

After a first round 331, the Coyotes improved 22 shots on Tuesday to finish with a 309 and a tournament score of 640, tying with Park (Mo.) for 14th place out of the 19 teams at the tournament.

Landon Berquist (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) (79-77) and Jackson Malone (FR/Frisco, Texas) (82-74) paced the Coyote finishers, tying for 30th, with a score of 156. Ethan Vikander (JR/Aberdeen, S.D.) was part of a group that tied for 57th with a 162 (86-76), Tyler Tarvin (SO/North Richland Hills, Texas) was tied for 88th with a 168 (84-84), and Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) tied for 94th with a 170 (88-82).

KWU also had three players playing as individuals in the tournament. Matthew Freriks (SR/Stinnett, Texas) (81-81) and Adam Vigars (SO/Princeton, Ill.) (84-78) were part of the group that tied for 57th with a 162, and Nolan De Los Santos (FR/Lancaster, Texas) tied for 70th with a 164 (82-80).

Hutchinson Community College was the tournament champion with a score of 601 for the tournament. Garden City’s Anthony DeSchutter was the individual champion with a 3-over 145 for the tournament.

Up next for the Coyotes is the Prairie Dunes Collegiate on April 3 and 4 at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson.