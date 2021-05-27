5 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

There are 5 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,292 total cases with 26 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 115.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have no patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 313,720 total cases and 5,067 deaths statewide.