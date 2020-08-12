5 New COVID-19 Cases; 2 New Deaths

There are 5 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and 2 more people have died.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been a total of 394 cases, with 97 of them currently active. There have been 290 people who have recovered, and now 7 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center last reported that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 32,547 cases and 395 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller addressed the Saline County Commission with his two-week review of the county mask resolution as required.

Tiller addressed the two largest rumors that the department has been hearing. Saline County’s case numbers only represent one person, no matter how many times they are tested, they are only counted once. The other major rumor is one of those standing in line and leaving, never being tested, and then later being notified of a positive test result.

Tiller said “with 100% accuracy and assurance, that has never happened here. For every positive test result we have, every single person we’ve contacted and interviewed for those results has actually been tested.”

As part of his presentation Tiller also talked about isolation and quarantine and how that is determined because it has been confusing for many. Isolation is for those that are ill (positive case) and quarantine is for those that are close contacts of those that are ill.

Tiller’s presentation can be viewed at https://youtu.be/RaUdt_Dg5sU.

KDHE has updated its travel-related quarantine. Anyone who has attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater on or after August 11th, need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Kansas.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: