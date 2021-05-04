5 Most Wanted Arrests

Salina, KS

Todd Pittenger
May 4, 2021

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted  went online over the weekend and already five have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

  • Wallace Alvin Busch
  • Paris Andre Curtis Campbell Sr
  • Timmy Eugene Morris
  • Mahala Nicole Shepherd
  • David William Vernon Skillin

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,421 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

_ _ _

