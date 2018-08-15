Three More Most Wanted Arrests

Three more people on the latest list of of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Daniel Lee Burd

James Dylan Coffman

Curtis Adam Minick

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. So far this month there have been eight arrests.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.