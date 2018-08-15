Three More Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffAugust 15, 2018

Three more people on the latest list of of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Daniel Lee Burd
  • James Dylan Coffman
  • Curtis Adam Minick

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. So far this month there have been eight arrests.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Jailed After Assaulting ...

Salina Police had to remove an intoxicated bar patron in the early morning hours on Wednesday, befor...

August 15, 2018 Comments

Salina Teen Survives Hit & Run...

Top News

August 15, 2018

Alternative Rock to Highlight Frida...

Kansas News

August 15, 2018

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Southeast...

Sports News

August 15, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Jailed After A...
August 15, 2018Comments
Alternative Rock to Highl...
August 15, 2018Comments
Three More Most Wanted Ar...
August 15, 2018Comments
Colyer Concedes Election ...
August 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH