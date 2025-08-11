5 Arrested After Home Invasion

A home invasion in which one person was battered prompted five arrests.
According to Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges, Friday evening at 5:41 a group of people forced their way into a home in 400 block of S College. The victim told responding officers he was battered as several strangers with guns forced their way into the home. He sustained a gash over an eye.
The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects, and their vehicle.
Police later located the suspect vehicle, a gray SUV. Tonniges says during a traffic stop five suspects were arrested in connection with the earlier crime. They are:
- Scott Gardener 32 Salina
- Kayla Sitton 33 Salina
- Ernest Reed 35 Salina
- Antwon Pierce 45 Salina
- Darryl Jones 52 Salina
Each could face charges which include:
- Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon
- Agg battery; Knowingly cause great body harm
- Aggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, domestic violence, or sexually motivated crime
- Aggravated kidnapping
Pierce also allegedly battered an police officer after being arrested and could face an additional charge of battery of a law enforcment officer.