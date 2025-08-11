5 Arrested After Home Invasion

A home invasion in which one person was battered prompted five arrests.

According to Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges, Friday evening at 5:41 a group of people forced their way into a home in 400 block of S College. The victim told responding officers he was battered as several strangers with guns forced their way into the home. He sustained a gash over an eye.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects, and their vehicle.

Police later located the suspect vehicle, a gray SUV. Tonniges says during a traffic stop five suspects were arrested in connection with the earlier crime. They are:

Scott Gardener 32 Salina

Kayla Sitton 33 Salina

Ernest Reed 35 Salina

Antwon Pierce 45 Salina

Darryl Jones 52 Salina

Each could face charges which include:

Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon

Agg battery; Knowingly cause great body harm

Aggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, domestic violence, or sexually motivated crime

Aggravated kidnapping

Pierce also allegedly battered an police officer after being arrested and could face an additional charge of battery of a law enforcment officer.