5 Arrested After Home Invasion

By Todd Pittenger August 11, 2025

A home invasion in which one person was battered prompted five arrests.

According to Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges, Friday evening at 5:41 a group of people forced their way into a home in 400 block of S College.  The victim told responding officers he was battered as several strangers with guns forced their way into the home. He sustained a gash over an eye.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects, and their vehicle.

Police later located the suspect vehicle, a gray SUV. Tonniges says during a traffic stop five suspects were arrested in connection with the earlier crime. They are:

  • Scott Gardener  32 Salina
  • Kayla Sitton 33 Salina
  • Ernest Reed  35 Salina
  • Antwon Pierce 45 Salina
  • Darryl Jones 52 Salina

Each could face charges which include:

  • Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon
  • Agg battery; Knowingly cause great body harm
  • Aggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, domestic violence, or sexually motivated crime
  • Aggravated kidnapping

Pierce also allegedly battered an police officer after being arrested and could face an additional charge of battery of a law enforcment officer.

 