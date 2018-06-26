Independence Day Fun And Fireworks Planned

Salina is set let freedom ring, beginning with an old fashioned celebration in the park and ending with a spectacular fireworks display.

Independence Day will begin with the All-American 4th of July / Play Day in the Park, and will ends with a concert leading up to the Skyfire fireworks display.

Oakdale Park will be the place to be to get things started, for an afternoon of fun and games at the Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Play Day in the Park. There will be old fashioned games and activities like sack races, tug of war, tic tac toe, parachute, and much more. Things begin with a flag ceremony at 10:00 in the morning.

Along with the games and entertainment, there will be continuous live entertainment on the Eric Stein Stage.

A favorite for many each year is the free food. Free hot dogs, watermelon, ice cream, and soft drinks will be served.

The fun moves in the evening to the East Crawford Recreation Area for the Skyfire fireworks spectacular. Salina favorites the Soul Preachers will perform a free concert, beginning at 7:00, prior to the fireworks show. At 9:00 the American Legion Riders will will retire the colors with a special flag ceremony.

The fireworks begin at 10:00, and will again be synchronized to a very special patriotic music montage. The music can be heard on the Salina Rocking M Media Radio stations this year including:

92.7 The Zoo – 92.7 FM

95.5 The Rock – 95.5 FM

FM 104.9 – 104.9 FM

Real Country 101.7 – 101.7 FM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL – 1150 AM

The entire program will last a half hour. It includes everything from Katy Perry to John Philips Sousa, mixed in with patriotic and inspiring sound clips.