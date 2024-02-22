4K TV, Tools Stolen

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary in the small community of Bavaria.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, someone entered a home in the 100 block of Main Street and stole numerous tools and a TV.

Deputies say the occupied home is undergoing some renovations and someone grabbed some high-end power tools including a DeWalt circular saw, impact driver and a bag of battery packs.

Thieves also stole a Chromebook computer and a 75-inch Panasonic TV valued at $4,800. There was no sign of forced entry.

Total loss is listed at $5,355.