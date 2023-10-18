4A West Volleyball Sub-State Pairings announced

Sub-State play will be held on Saturday October 21st at the following sites:
Clearwater High School
#16 Augusta vs #17 Hugoton – Match 1, 1pm
Winner of Match 1 vs #1 Clearwater – Match 2
#8 Abilene vs #9 Concordia – Match 3
Sub-State Finals to follow
Towanda-Circle High School
#15 Champan vs #18 Winfield – Match 1, 1pm
Winner of Match 1 vs #2 Towanda-Circle – Match 2
#7 Pratt vs #10 Scott Community – Match 3
Sub-State Finals to follow
Andale High School
#3 Andale vs #14 Buhler – Match 1, 2pm
#6 Clay Center Community vs #11 Mulvane – Match 2
Sub-State Finals to follow
Ulysses High School
#4 Ulysses vs #13 Wellington – Match 1, 2pm
#5 McPherson vs #12 Rose Hill – Match 2
Sub-State Finals to follow