4A West Volleyball Sub-State Pairings announced

Sub-State play will be held on Saturday October 21st at the following sites:

Clearwater High School

#16 Augusta vs #17 Hugoton – Match 1, 1pm

Winner of Match 1 vs #1 Clearwater – Match 2

#8 Abilene vs #9 Concordia – Match 3

Sub-State Finals to follow

Towanda-Circle High School

#15 Champan vs #18 Winfield – Match 1, 1pm

Winner of Match 1 vs #2 Towanda-Circle – Match 2

#7 Pratt vs #10 Scott Community – Match 3

Sub-State Finals to follow

Andale High School

#3 Andale vs #14 Buhler – Match 1, 2pm

#6 Clay Center Community vs #11 Mulvane – Match 2

Sub-State Finals to follow

Ulysses High School

#4 Ulysses vs #13 Wellington – Match 1, 2pm

#5 McPherson vs #12 Rose Hill – Match 2

Sub-State Finals to follow