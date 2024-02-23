4A Sub-State Basketball Brackets

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the Sub-State brackets for class 4A West on Friday morning.

The Abilene Cowboys received the #4 seed in the West Bracket, facing off with local rivals Chapman in the opening round, meanwhile the Cowgirls finished the regular season 0-20 and will not play in the Sub-State Bracket.

Below are the opening round matchups for local teams. Sub-State finals will be played on Friday 3/1 and Saturday 3/2.

Sub-State #1

1) Wellington vs 16) Ulysses

Tuesday, 2/27 at Wellington, 6 PM

8) Buhler vs 9) Scott City

Tuesday, 2/27 at Buhler 6 PM

Sub-State #2

2) McPherson vs 15) Hugoton

Tuesday, 2/27 at McPherson, 6 PM

7) Clay Center vs 10) Mulvane

Tuesday, 2/27 at Clay Center, 6 PM

Sub-State #3

3) Towanda-Circle vs 14) Rose Hill

Tuesday, 2/27 at Towanda-Circle, 7 PM

6) Andale vs 11) Chapman

Tuesday, 2/27 at Andale, 6 PM

Sub-State #4

4) Clearwater vs 13) Augusta

Tuesday, 2/27 at Clearwater, 7 PM

5) Concordia vs 12) Pratt

Tuesday, 2/27 at Concorida, 6 PM

Sub-State #1

1) McPherson vs 16) Buhler

Wednesday, 2/28 at McPherson, 7 PM

8) Concordia vs 9) Rose Hill

Wednesday, 2/28 at Concordia, 6 PM

Sub-State #2

2) Hugoton vs 15) Augusta

Wednesday, 2/28 at Hugoton, 6 PM

7) Mulvane vs 10) Wellington

Wednesday, 2/28 at Mulvane, 7 PM

Sub-State #3

3) Towanda-Circle vs 14) Ulysses

Wednesday, 2/28 at Towanda-Circle, 6 PM

6) Andale vs 11) Scott City

Wednesday, 2/28 at Andale, 6 PM

Sub-State #4

4) Abilene vs 13) Chapman

Wednesday, 2/28 at Abilene, 7 PM

5) Pratt vs 12) Clay Center

Wednesday, 2/28 at Pratt, 6 PM