4A Sub-State Basketball Brackets

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the Sub-State brackets for class 4A West on Friday morning.
The Abilene Cowboys received the #4 seed in the West Bracket, facing off with local rivals Chapman in the opening round, meanwhile the Cowgirls finished the regular season 0-20 and will not play in the Sub-State Bracket.
Coverage of Abilene basketball can be heard on 1560 KABI and 95.9 FM in Abilene, as well as online at KSAL.com.
Below are the opening round matchups for local teams. Sub-State finals will be played on Friday 3/1 and Saturday 3/2.
4A WEST GIRLS BRACKET
Sub-State #1
1) Wellington vs 16) Ulysses
Tuesday, 2/27 at Wellington, 6 PM
8) Buhler vs 9) Scott City
Tuesday, 2/27 at Buhler 6 PM
Sub-State #2
2) McPherson vs 15) Hugoton
Tuesday, 2/27 at McPherson, 6 PM
7) Clay Center vs 10) Mulvane
Tuesday, 2/27 at Clay Center, 6 PM
Sub-State #3
3) Towanda-Circle vs 14) Rose Hill
Tuesday, 2/27 at Towanda-Circle, 7 PM
6) Andale vs 11) Chapman
Tuesday, 2/27 at Andale, 6 PM
Sub-State #4
4) Clearwater vs 13) Augusta
Tuesday, 2/27 at Clearwater, 7 PM
5) Concordia vs 12) Pratt
Tuesday, 2/27 at Concorida, 6 PM
4A WEST BOYS BRACKET
Sub-State #1
1) McPherson vs 16) Buhler
Wednesday, 2/28 at McPherson, 7 PM
8) Concordia vs 9) Rose Hill
Wednesday, 2/28 at Concordia, 6 PM
Sub-State #2
2) Hugoton vs 15) Augusta
Wednesday, 2/28 at Hugoton, 6 PM
7) Mulvane vs 10) Wellington
Wednesday, 2/28 at Mulvane, 7 PM
Sub-State #3
3) Towanda-Circle vs 14) Ulysses
Wednesday, 2/28 at Towanda-Circle, 6 PM
6) Andale vs 11) Scott City
Wednesday, 2/28 at Andale, 6 PM
Sub-State #4
4) Abilene vs 13) Chapman
Wednesday, 2/28 at Abilene, 7 PM
5) Pratt vs 12) Clay Center
Wednesday, 2/28 at Pratt, 6 PM