48th Holiday Homes Tour in Abilene

The Heritage Homes Association invites residents and visitors to experience the 48th Homes for the Holidays Tour, a cherished seasonal tradition that celebrates Abilene’s historic homes and the joy of the holidays.

“This tour captures the heart of what visitors love about Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Experiences like Homes for the Holidays invite guests to step inside our historic homes, connect with our community, and see firsthand why Abilene has been named a Best Historic Small Town by USA TODAY. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the season and discover the places that make our town so memorable.”

This self-guided tour will take place Saturday, December 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will explore five beautifully decorated historic homes and one historic church, each reflecting its owner’s personal style and holiday decorations. Homes may be visited in any order, allowing guests to enjoy the tour at their own pace.

Tickets are $10 and are available at West’s Plaza Country Mart, 1900 N. Buckeye Ave., and Abilene Downtown Antiques and Mud Creek Antiques, 313 and 319 N. Buckeye Ave. Electronic tickets can be purchased at www.LittleTownofMansions.com. During the tour, tickets will also be available at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Featured properties on this year’s tour include:

1794 Hawk Rd., Brown Memorial Home

118 NE 6th St., Chad Rufener

308 NE 9th St., Bill and Nanc Scholl

813 N. Olive St., Bill and Nanc Scholl

813 N. Cedar St., Mary Ann Thornton

320 N. Cedar St., Trinity Lutheran Church

A Google Map is available on the Association’s website to help guests easily navigate between tour stops.

“This year we celebrate the 48th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour. Guests will discover beautiful period details throughout the featured homes, from Queen Anne style and Dutch Colonial Revival to a Craftsman bungalow with influences from the Victorian and Eastlake eras,” said Sabrina Holland, SK Designs owner and Heritage Homes Association board member. “Mark your calendars for December 6 and 7 and join us in Abilene for this festive tradition.”

Proceeds from the Homes for the Holidays Tour support the Heritage Homes Association’s Bronze Plaque Program, which helps recognize and preserve Abilene’s historic properties.

For more information about the tour and featured homes, visit www.LittleTownofMansions.com.

Visitors are encouraged to plan a full weekend and enjoy all Cowtown Christmas activities. A full schedule is available at www.AbileneKansas.org/Christmas.