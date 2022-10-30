Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 48 °

$470,000 Parking Lot Project Complete

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2022

On Monday, October 31st , the parking lot west of 5 th Street between Iron Avenue and Ash Street in downtown Salina will open again.

According to the City of Salina, during a period of just seven weeks, including a number of rain days, Vogts Parga and their subcontractors:

  • Removed and replaced 3,336 square yards of old pavement, equal to half a football field
  • Installed 853 feet of curb and gutter, equal to about two city blocks
  • Installed two 30 foot tall parking lot lights
  • Relocated four street lights
  • Installed 44 trees and shrubs
  • Installed more than 2,100 feet of parking lot lines

In addition to updating the old parking lot infrastructure, the project created fourteen additional parking spots that will be well utilized by
Downtown and Salina Fieldhouse patrons for years to come.

The $470,000 project was funded by New Market Tax Credits.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

$470,000 Parking Lot Project Comple...

On Monday, October 31st , the parking lot west of 5 th Street between Iron Avenue and Ash Street in ...

October 30, 2022 Comments

Women’s Soccer falls to No. 6...

Sports News

October 30, 2022

Men’s Soccer falls to Oklahom...

Sports News

October 30, 2022

Coyotes run past Ottawa for 30-13 v...

Sports News

October 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Interstate Crash Kills 3,...
October 30, 2022Comments
Be Safe on Halloween
October 30, 2022Comments
Kansas #9 Most Ghost Sigh...
October 29, 2022Comments
Use Caution During Peak D...
October 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra