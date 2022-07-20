47 Big 12 Baseball Players Selected In MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES- A total of 47 Big 12 baseball players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, the most in 20 rounds in Conference history. The Big 12 ranked third among autonomy conferences in number of players drafted.
The 47 draftees are the Big 12’s most since the MLB shortened the draft from 40 rounds after the 2019 season, and the second-most overall since 2012. Last season’s 38 picks in 20 rounds was the previous record, followed by 35 selections through the first 20 rounds in 2006 and 2007.
Two Big 12 athletes were selected in the first round; Oklahoma’s Cade Horton was picked seventh by Chicago (NL) and Texas Tech’s Jace Jung was taken 12th by Detroit. It is the fifth consecutive season that at least one Big 12 player has been selected in the first round and the 20th time since 1998. Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell went to Cleveland with the 37th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A.
Oklahoma, who reached the championship series of the Men’s College World Series, led the Conference with 11 draft picks, followed by Oklahoma State with nine and Texas with eight. Big 12 and National Player of the Year Ivan Melendez (Texas) was selected No. 43 overall by Arizona.
A full list of Big 12 selections follow.
First Round
7. Cade Horton, P (Oklahoma), Chicago (NL)
12. Jace Jung, 2B (Texas Tech), Detroit
Competitive Balance Round A
37. Justin Campbell, P (Oklahoma State), Cleveland
Second Round
43. Ivan Melendez, 1B (Texas), Arizona
45. Jake Bennett, P (Oklahoma), Washington
51. Peyton Graham, SS (Oklahoma), Detroit
Third Round
81. Nolan McLean, P (Oklahoma State), Baltimore
97. Pete Hansen, P (Texas), St. Louis
104. Trevor Martin, P (Oklahoma State), Tampa Bay
Fourth Round
107. Silas Ardoin, C (Texas), Baltimore
114. Andrew Morris, P (Texas Tech), Minnesota
124. Jacob Watters, P (West Virginia), Oakland
127. Jimmy Crooks, C (Oklahoma), St. Louis
Fifth Round
141. Jared McKenzie, OF (Baylor), Washington
143. Brandon Birdsell, P (Texas Tech), Chicago (NL)
157. Victor Scott II, OF (West Virginia), St. Louis
Sixth Round
167. Douglas Hodo III, OF (Texas), Baltimore
178. Victor Mederos, P (Oklahoma State), Los Angeles (AL)
190. Chase Hampton, P (Texas Tech), New York (AL)
Seventh Round
201. Riley Cornelio, P (TCU), Washington
208. Roman Phansalkar, P (Oklahoma State), Los Angeles (AL)
213. Trey Faltine, SS (Texas), Cincinnati
219. Caleb Bolden, P (TCU), Boston
224. Blake Robertson, 1B (Oklahoma), Tampa Bay
Eighth Round
238. Dylan Phillips, Two-Way (Kansas State), Los Angeles (AL)
240. Griffin Doersching, 1B (Oklahoma State), San Diego
Ninth Round
274. Caeden Trenkle, OF (Oklahoma State), Oakland
10th Round
290. Tanner Tredaway, OF (Oklahoma), Pittsburgh
291. Murphy Stehly, 3B (Texas), Washington
297. Trevin Michael, P (Oklahoma), Detroit
11th Round
325. David Sandlin, P (Oklahoma), Kansas City
336. Marcelo Perez, P (TCU), Seattle
345. Kyle Nevin, OF (Baylor), Los Angeles (NL)
12th Round
355. Jack Pineda, SS (Baylor), Kansas City
358. Jared Southard, P (Texas), Los Angeles (AL)
360. Austin Krob, P (TCU), San Diego
13th Round
386. Blake Adams, P (Kansas State), Colorado
387. Dom Johnson, OF (Kansas State), Detroit
14th Round
433. Tommy Sacco, SS (TCU), Houston
15th Round
448. Bryce Osmond, P (Oklahoma State), Los Angeles (AL)
16th Round
476. Austin Becker, P (Texas Tech), Colorado
483. Trey Braithwaite, P (West Virginia), Cincinnati
488. Kale Davis, P (Oklahoma State), Toronto
17th Round
505. Chazz Martinez, P (Oklahoma), Kansas City
18th Round
536. Javier Ramos, P (Oklahoma), Colorado
19th Round
566. Skyler Messinger, 3B (Texas), Colorado
579. Jaret Godman, P (Oklahoma), Boston