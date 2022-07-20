47 Big 12 Baseball Players Selected In MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES- A total of 47 Big 12 baseball players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, the most in 20 rounds in Conference history. The Big 12 ranked third among autonomy conferences in number of players drafted.

The 47 draftees are the Big 12’s most since the MLB shortened the draft from 40 rounds after the 2019 season, and the second-most overall since 2012. Last season’s 38 picks in 20 rounds was the previous record, followed by 35 selections through the first 20 rounds in 2006 and 2007.

Two Big 12 athletes were selected in the first round; Oklahoma’s Cade Horton was picked seventh by Chicago (NL) and Texas Tech’s Jace Jung was taken 12th by Detroit. It is the fifth consecutive season that at least one Big 12 player has been selected in the first round and the 20th time since 1998. Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell went to Cleveland with the 37th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A.

Oklahoma, who reached the championship series of the Men’s College World Series, led the Conference with 11 draft picks, followed by Oklahoma State with nine and Texas with eight. Big 12 and National Player of the Year Ivan Melendez (Texas) was selected No. 43 overall by Arizona.

A full list of Big 12 selections follow.

First Round

7. Cade Horton, P (Oklahoma), Chicago (NL)

12. Jace Jung, 2B (Texas Tech), Detroit

Competitive Balance Round A

37. Justin Campbell, P (Oklahoma State), Cleveland

Second Round

43. Ivan Melendez, 1B (Texas), Arizona

45. Jake Bennett, P (Oklahoma), Washington

51. Peyton Graham, SS (Oklahoma), Detroit

Third Round

81. Nolan McLean, P (Oklahoma State), Baltimore

97. Pete Hansen, P (Texas), St. Louis

104. Trevor Martin, P (Oklahoma State), Tampa Bay

Fourth Round

107. Silas Ardoin, C (Texas), Baltimore

114. Andrew Morris, P (Texas Tech), Minnesota

124. Jacob Watters, P (West Virginia), Oakland

127. Jimmy Crooks, C (Oklahoma), St. Louis

Fifth Round

141. Jared McKenzie, OF (Baylor), Washington

143. Brandon Birdsell, P (Texas Tech), Chicago (NL)

157. Victor Scott II, OF (West Virginia), St. Louis

Sixth Round

167. Douglas Hodo III, OF (Texas), Baltimore

178. Victor Mederos, P (Oklahoma State), Los Angeles (AL)

190. Chase Hampton, P (Texas Tech), New York (AL)

Seventh Round

201. Riley Cornelio, P (TCU), Washington

208. Roman Phansalkar, P (Oklahoma State), Los Angeles (AL)

213. Trey Faltine, SS (Texas), Cincinnati

219. Caleb Bolden, P (TCU), Boston

224. Blake Robertson, 1B (Oklahoma), Tampa Bay

Eighth Round

238. Dylan Phillips, Two-Way (Kansas State), Los Angeles (AL)

240. Griffin Doersching, 1B (Oklahoma State), San Diego

Ninth Round

274. Caeden Trenkle, OF (Oklahoma State), Oakland

10th Round

290. Tanner Tredaway, OF (Oklahoma), Pittsburgh

291. Murphy Stehly, 3B (Texas), Washington

297. Trevin Michael, P (Oklahoma), Detroit

11th Round

325. David Sandlin, P (Oklahoma), Kansas City

336. Marcelo Perez, P (TCU), Seattle

345. Kyle Nevin, OF (Baylor), Los Angeles (NL)

12th Round

355. Jack Pineda, SS (Baylor), Kansas City

358. Jared Southard, P (Texas), Los Angeles (AL)

360. Austin Krob, P (TCU), San Diego

13th Round

386. Blake Adams, P (Kansas State), Colorado

387. Dom Johnson, OF (Kansas State), Detroit

14th Round

433. Tommy Sacco, SS (TCU), Houston

15th Round

448. Bryce Osmond, P (Oklahoma State), Los Angeles (AL)

16th Round

476. Austin Becker, P (Texas Tech), Colorado

483. Trey Braithwaite, P (West Virginia), Cincinnati

488. Kale Davis, P (Oklahoma State), Toronto

17th Round

505. Chazz Martinez, P (Oklahoma), Kansas City

18th Round

536. Javier Ramos, P (Oklahoma), Colorado

19th Round

566. Skyler Messinger, 3B (Texas), Colorado

579. Jaret Godman, P (Oklahoma), Boston