45th Smoky Hill River Festival Wraps

The epic arts party in the park that was two-and-a-half years in the making is a wrap. The 45th edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival wrapped up Sunday evening in Oakdale Park.

It was a successful weekend for everyone involved. After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, this year’s festival was pushed back from its normal weekend in June instead to Labor Day Weekend.

Over 50 performing groups and 130 artists made their way to Salina and brought lots of entertainment to festival goers.

Though there was overnight rain a couple of days, and rain during the Festival Jam, weather conditions stayed dry during festival hours all weekend.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson and his staff were tabulating unofficial numbers Sunday night. Anderson told KSAL News over 27,000 people passed through the gates during the festival. That includes 3,426 for Thursday night’s Festival Jam, 8,415 on Friday, 10,416 on Saturday, and 5,488 on Sunday.

Planning for the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival has already started.

_ _ _

Salina Arts and Humanities Photo