45th annual SIT bracket update

GIRLS BRACKET
(1) Andover defeats (8) Junction City, 66-8
(2) Salina South defeats (7) Abilene, 30-28
(3) Great Bend defeats (6) Buhler, 44-26
(5) Liberal defeats (4) Salina Central, 47-42 in OT
FRIDAY MATCHUPS
SEMIFINALS
(1) Andover vs (5) Liberal
(2) Salina South vs (3) Great Bend
CONSOLATION
(8) Junction City vs (4) Salina Central
(7) Abilene vs (6) Buhler
BOYS BRACKET
(1) Abilene defeats (8) Salina South, 65-47
(2) Great Bend defeats (7) Buhler, 74-33
(3) Andover defeats (6) Salina Central, 69-53
(4) Wichita South defeats (5) Liberal, 62-39
FRIDAY MATCHUPS
SEMIFINALS
(1) Abilene vs (4) Wichita South
(2) Great Bend vs (3) Andover
CONSOLATION
(8) Salina South vs (5) Liberal
(7) Buhler vs (6) Salina Central