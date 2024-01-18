45th annual SIT bracket update

By Jackson Schneider January 18, 2024

GIRLS BRACKET

(1) Andover defeats (8) Junction City, 66-8

(2) Salina South defeats (7) Abilene, 30-28

(3) Great Bend defeats (6) Buhler, 44-26

(5) Liberal defeats (4) Salina Central, 47-42 in OT

 

FRIDAY MATCHUPS

SEMIFINALS

(1) Andover vs (5) Liberal

(2) Salina South vs (3) Great Bend

CONSOLATION

(8) Junction City vs (4) Salina Central

(7) Abilene vs (6) Buhler

 

BOYS BRACKET

(1) Abilene defeats (8) Salina South, 65-47

(2) Great Bend defeats (7) Buhler, 74-33

(3) Andover defeats (6) Salina Central, 69-53

(4) Wichita South defeats (5) Liberal, 62-39

 

FRIDAY MATCHUPS

SEMIFINALS

(1) Abilene vs (4) Wichita South

(2) Great Bend vs (3) Andover

CONSOLATION

(8) Salina South vs (5) Liberal

(7) Buhler vs (6) Salina Central